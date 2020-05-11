Prosecutor: Wyoming sheriff’s officer justified in shooting

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Prosecutor: Wyoming sheriff’s officer justified in shooting

 
Share

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming sheriff’s officer was justified when he shot and killed a man who was carrying an ax, a prosecutor announced Monday.

Platte County sheriff’s Capt. David Russell shot 36-year-old David Matthew Cain while responding to a report of a family fight at Cain’s home April 1 near Wheatland.

Platte County Attorney Douglas Weaver released a letter Monday summarizing the investigation.

Body camera footage showed Cain holding an ax and advancing toward Russell, ignoring three commands to drop the weapon, according to the letter from Wheatland-area attorney John B. Robinson.

Robinson reviewed a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation report into the shooting, as well as body camera footage and a medical examiner’s report. Cain was “responsible for his own death,” Robinson wrote.

A toxicology report found Cain had amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC in his system at the time of the shooting, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Cain’s mother, Donna Persefield, and brother, Nathan Cain, disputed parts of the law enforcement account. The brothers had stopped fighting and Cain, who was headed to chop wood, didn’t have time to respond to Russell’s commands, they told the newspaper.