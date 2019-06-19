FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man charged in threat to kill gays at St. Louis Pride parade

 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man accused of telling organizers of the city’s Pride parade that he would shoot and kill as many gays as possible at the LGBTQ celebration before turning the gun on himself has been charged with making a terrorist threat, according to court documents.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Edward Terry, 49, of Overland, was charged Tuesday.

Marty Zuniga, vice president of PrideFest, said the organization works “hard to produce an event that is safe for all participants.” The Pride parade in downtown St. Louis draws hundreds of thousands of people every year and is scheduled to take place June 30.

“PrideFest takes all threats seriously and works with local law enforcement,” he said in a statement. “We don’t comment on ongoing investigations.”

Other news
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

Court documents say Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to one of PrideSTL’s parade planners saying he would take his guns to PrideFest and “kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.”

The recipient notified the FBI, and police tracked the account to Terry’s cellphone, according to the court documents. He told police he used the name of a woman he used to live with to create the email account.

Bail for Terry, who also has a theft case pending in another St. Louis suburb, is set at $20,000, cash only. No attorney who can comment on his behalf is listed in online court records.

The St. Louis parade had already drawn attention this year. Organizers initially announced that they wouldn’t allow police to march in uniform because the event coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the global LGBTQ movement. Organizers announced Tuesday that they were dropping the prohibition.

The uproar at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s West Village, began on June 28, 1969, when bar patrons and area residents clashed with police officers who had come to raid the nightspot. New York’s police commissioner apologized this month for what his department did.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com