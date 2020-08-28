Police investigate racist letters in south Georgia town

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Police investigate racist letters in south Georgia town

 
Share

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials are investigating after dozens of residents in a south Georgia town received racist letters.

The Thomas County sheriff’s office told local news outlets that the letters appear to have been concentrated in one neighborhood, with the homeowners association collecting many examples. The sheriff’s office has asked the FBI to join the investigation.

“First and foremost, we’re trying to identify the sender and find out the motive behind it,” said Capt. Steven Jones, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The letter, in the form of a job application, includes numerous racist stereotypes about African Americans.

Thomasville resident Danielle Hutto, who received one of the letters, told WALB-TV that it has made her fearful of her neighbors.

“I have kids, so that really just put me at fear with my kids being outside. Now knowing who got this in their heart against us, and what they might do to us walking in the area,” said Hutto.

Deputies asked anyone who received a copy of the letter to turn it over, especially if it’s unopened.