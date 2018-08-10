Anti-sex trafficking ministry founder arrested in drug raid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The founder of an Alabama Christian ministry shelter that fights sex trafficking has been arrested in a drug raid.

Al.com reports 47-year-old Tajuan McCarty was arrested Wednesday on charges including trafficking cocaine. Tarrant police say the raid uncovered guns, stolen property and drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

The WellHouse founder often shares her story of drug addiction and being trafficked across North America. She signed a deal last year for a movie about her life and worked as a field trainer at Truckers Against Trafficking. The WellHouse Executive Director Carolyn Potter says McCarty hasn’t been involved with the nonprofit for about four years.

Thirty-seven-year-old Octavius Owens and 21-year-old Jordan Owens were arrested in the raid and charged with possessing a controlled substance. It’s unclear if the three have lawyers.

