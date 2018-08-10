FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Anti-sex trafficking ministry founder arrested in drug raid

 
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The founder of an Alabama Christian ministry shelter that fights sex trafficking has been arrested in a drug raid.

Al.com reports 47-year-old Tajuan McCarty was arrested Wednesday on charges including trafficking cocaine. Tarrant police say the raid uncovered guns, stolen property and drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

The WellHouse founder often shares her story of drug addiction and being trafficked across North America. She signed a deal last year for a movie about her life and worked as a field trainer at Truckers Against Trafficking. The WellHouse Executive Director Carolyn Potter says McCarty hasn’t been involved with the nonprofit for about four years.

Thirty-seven-year-old Octavius Owens and 21-year-old Jordan Owens were arrested in the raid and charged with possessing a controlled substance. It’s unclear if the three have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews