Authorities: Man slain, remains found in suspect’s Ohio home

SEAMAN, Ohio (AP) — A delivery driver has been fatally shot at a southern Ohio gas station, the male suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit and a body has been found inside the man’s torched home, law enforcement authorities said Friday afternoon.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office in a release said 44-year-old Brandon Carter tried to abduct a clerk at the gas station in Seaman, a village in Adams County, Friday morning and fatally shot the delivery driver. The clerk was shot and wounded and is hospitalized in stable condition.

An Adams County sheriff’s deputy and the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop Carter’s vehicle, prompting a chase that continued eastbound into Pike County, authorities said. The pursuit ended when Carter’s vehicle swerved and stopped. Carter was found dead inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at the suspect’s home Friday and found a body inside the residence after the fire was contained.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Seaman is roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of downtown Cincinnati.