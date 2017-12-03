FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Decomposed body found in car pulled from California river

 
Share

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities will try to identify a body found in a car pulled from a California river that investigators say may be related to a missing person.

Crews recovered the white Toyota Solara from the Kern River near Highway 178 in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Californian says the body found inside was so badly decomposed it was impossible to immediately identify the gender.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on Thursday received a report that personal property possibly related to the missing person, Lisa Harvey, was found in Kern River Canyon. Deputies then found the submerged vehicle nearby.

The newspaper says investigators believe the car belonged to Harvey.