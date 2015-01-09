Police: Man intended to burglarize officer’s home

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Orange say a man knocking on residents’ doors to see if anyone was home before breaking in made a critical mistake.

One the houses Jeffrey Royer approached belonged to an Erving police officer, who was home, and noted that Royer was carrying burglary tools.

Orange Police Sgt. James Sullivan tells The Recorder (http://bit.ly/1DG4YEF) the officer sent the man on his way, but noted his description and the vehicle he was driving. The officer called Orange police, who pulled the car over, and in the meantime learned of a second house that Royer had approached.

Police say Royer was tied to several other break-ins in the region through items sold at area pawn shops.

Royer was charged with attempted breaking and entering, attempted larceny over $250, and heroin possession.

Information from: The (Greenfield, Mass.) Recorder, http://www.recorder.com