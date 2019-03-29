FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge tosses straw purchase lawsuit against Cabela’s

By RANDALL CHASE
 
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against sporting goods retailer Cabela’s by the family of a woman who was killed with a gun obtained through a straw purchase.

The family of Keshall “KeKe” Anderson of Wilmington claimed that Cabela’s was negligent in selling a handgun to a woman who bought it for her boyfriend, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The gun was later obtained by two 16-year-old boys and used in a 2016 shooting that claimed the life of the 19-year-old Anderson, who was not the intended target.

The judge agreed with Cabela’s that the retailer could not be held liable because it complied with a state law requiring federal criminal background checks for gun purchasers and was given permission to proceed with the sale.