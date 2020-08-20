U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Survivor recounts ‘horrors’ of fatal UNC-Charlotte shooting

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A survivor of last year’s fatal shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte has written a first-hand account of the “horrors” he witnessed in a classroom that day.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that Drew Pescaro posted the account on the Medium.com blog. He told the Observer that he hopes his story of ongoing recovery from the April 2019 shooting will offer people some feelings of hope.

Pescaro recounted on Medium that he froze when the shooting began and that he was in pain so debilitating that he couldn’t get up to flee. He said that the shooter whispered his ear that people “all die eventually.”

“I didn’t respond to him — this was by far the most horrifying experience of my life,” Pescaro wrote.

The shooting claimed the lives of students Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21. Pescaro and three classmates were seriously hurt. Police said Howell possibly prevented even more deaths by charging the shooter.

Former student Trystan Andrew Terrell, 24, pleaded guilty to murder and other crimes in a plea deal that will keep him behind bars for life without the possibility of parole.