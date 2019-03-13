FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Oklahoma teen pleads guilty in teacher’s death, other crimes

 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma teenager charged with murder, rape and other felonies during a 2017 string of crimes has pleaded guilty less than a month before his trial was to start.

Seventeen-year-old Deonte James Green pleaded guilty in Tulsa County court Wednesday to first-degree murder and 19 other counts in a blind plea, meaning it was entered without a sentencing agreement with prosecutors. His trial was scheduled to begin April 1.

In July, a hearing will be held for Green, who faces up to life in prison without parole, that will consider his age and likelihood of rehabilitation before Green is sentenced.

Green was 16 when he’s accused of shooting Broken Arrow middle school teacher Shane Anderson to death and raping an 81-year-old woman in a separate incident.