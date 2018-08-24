FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tennessee man pleads guilty to selling heroin in overdose

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to selling heroin to a man who died of an overdose.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said in a news release Friday that David Mitchell Murray faces 20 years to life in federal prison at sentencing Nov. 2.

Murray pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in the death of Sean Heywood.

Prosecutors say Heywood made an arrangement over the phone with Glenda Aldape to buy heroin on March 28, 2016. Prosecutors say Aldape sent Murray to deliver the heroin to Heywood.

Heywood’s father later found him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. An autopsy showed Heywood died of a lethal heroin dose.

Aldape has been indicted on heroin-related charges. Her lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.