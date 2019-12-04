EU deputy: Not a bad idea to question Malta PM in slaying

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

EU deputy: Not a bad idea to question Malta PM in slaying

By STEPHEN CALLEJA and FRANCES D’EMILIO
 
Share

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The head of an EU lawmaker mission to Malta on Wednesday suggested that police question the Maltese premier about the car bombing that killed a journalist investigating possible corruption in his government.

“I think that it is a matter for the police to decide, but ... I don’t think it would be a bad idea for them to question” Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, said the European Parliament mission head, Sophia in ‘t Veld. In ’t Veld added that Muscat had “not been very generous with information.”

Her remark, in response to a question by reporters, came at the end of a two-day fact-finding mission to the Mediterranean island and EU member.

Amid nearly daily protests over the slaying of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Muscat said earlier this week that he would step down as prime minister and as Labor Party leader in January.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation

Earlier Wednesday, a Maltese taxi driver who testified at a hearing for three men who have been accused of setting off the bomb told a Malta court that a local casino and hotel owner was the sole mastermind of the 2017 car bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

Testifying for the prosecution in exchange for immunity, Melvin Theuma told the court that the hotelier, Yorgen Fenech, had told him, after the 2017 reelection of Muscat, that he should contact the trio chosen for the plot “because I want to kill Daphne.”

The plot was originally hatched earlier but was put on hold when national elections were called a year ahead of schedule, Theuma said.

The election was called after the leak of the so-called Panama papers indicated that Muscat’s chief of staff and a minister in his Cabinet had offshore companies. Muscat sought a renewed mandate of confidence from voters after the leak cast shadows over his administration.

Caruana Galizia was trying to unearth links between financial dealings indicated by the leaked documents and prominent political and business figures in the tiny island nation.

In separate proceedings last week, a court arraigned Fenech on charges he organized and financed the killing. Fenech has pleaded innocent. He was arrested while sailing away from Malta on his yacht last month.

Fenech reportedly had implicated Muscat’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri. Schembri denied the allegations. He resigned on Nov. 26, and was arrested by police the same day, only to be released without charge two days later. Schembri said he had nothing to do with the killing, as did a Cabinet minister who also resigned.

“What does that say about the prime minister?’’ in’t Veld asked. “Either he has been incredibly naive while all this was going on under his nose, or he was part of the problem.’’

European Parliament lawmakers ended the fact-finding mission concluding that while authorities had made progress in their investigation, government officials had failed to reduce corruption and money laundering on the island, which attracts investors with its loose banking regulations and financial laws.

“There is still a culture of impunity for corruption and money laundering,’’ lawmaker Sven Giegold said in a statement. Giegold described Malta’s sale of passports to non-EU citizens with ready cash as “a gateway to corruption.”

___

D’Emilio reported from Rome.