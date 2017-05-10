Henry Balensifer appointed mayor of Warrenton, Oregon

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — Henry Balensifer is the new mayor of Warrenton, Oregon.

The Daily Astorian reports (https://is.gd/1zKath ) the City Commission appointed him Tuesday night after another candidate withdrew from consideration at the start of the meeting.

Balensifer had been acting mayor since Mark Kujala resigned in March to spend more time with his family and business.

Balensifer’s seat on the commission is now vacant. The commission plans to fill the spot next month. Warrenton residents have a couple of weeks to apply for the appointment.

