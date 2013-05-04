Falmouth, Maine, man charged in mother’s murder

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — State Police say a Falmouth man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother at their home.

Police say 44-year-old Andrew Leighton was charged early Saturday morning following his release from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was taken for evaluation after Friday afternoon’s shooting of 68-year-old Shirley Leighton at their home on Edgewater Drive.

Leighton will spend the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail and will face his first court appearance either Monday or Tuesday. Leighton was arrested about 11 p.m. Friday after he surrendered to police following a standoff at the house, which he shared with his parents.

Shirley Leighton’s body was found in the living room. An autopsy will take place Sunday at the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.