UW law school offers in-state tuition waivers to students

 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming College of Law is hoping to attract more nonresident students by offering in-state tuition to some out-of-state applicants.

The Laramie Boomerang reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2lg7kat ) that College of Law Dean Klinton Alexander told the UW Board of Trustees that the college uses a loosely-applied policy to offer a small number of high-performing students a tuition discount. He said at a Jan. 19 meeting that the in-state tuition allows the College of law to compete with law schools at nearby institutions.

The Board of Trustees approved a motion to allow for three tuition waivers each year providing a tuition discount for nonresident students through three years of law school.

UW College of Law Director of Admissions Lisa Nunley says the change means out-of-state students will get the discount at least until 2020.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com