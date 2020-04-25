Ex-golf course director accused of stealing more than $100K

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Ex-golf course director accused of stealing more than $100K

 
Share

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A former employee of a Pennsylvania golf course was charged in connection with a series of thefts that totaled more than $100,000.

A number of charges were filed Wednesday against Patrick Mallory, 52, of Wayne, New Jersey, including theft of trade secrets from the Morgan Hill Golf Course in Williams Township.

As the golf course’s former director of operations, state authorities say Mallory pocketed tens of thousands of dollars while waiting in the parking lot to sell punch cards for five rounds of golf with a sixth for free.

The thefts took place from 2016 to 2017 and may have cost the business and its customers $100,515, according to a state police report.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Mallory told LehighValleyLive.com on Thursday that the case against him is bogus and that he plans to fight it.

He was fired from his position at the business for an unrelated incident in 2017.

Mallory is also accused of sharing confidential trade secrets from his former employer with a business partner. Police say he went on to use the information to open and operate the Meadows Golf Course in Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

He faces charges of theft of movable property and eight counts of theft by false impression. Mallory has yet to be arraigned.

The golf course remains closed under the guidance issued by the CDC amid the coronavirus pandemic.