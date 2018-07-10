FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Restaurant closed after 39 cases of suspected salmonella

 
NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts restaurant has been shut down until further notice after nearly 40 people reported getting sick during a suspected salmonella outbreak.

The North Reading Board of Health says the state Public Health Department received complaints from 39 people who said they got sick at Kitty’s last month. The state confirmed nine cases of salmonella and 30 suspected cases.

The source of the outbreak was traced to the antipasto salad and possibly the house salad dressing.

The restaurant was closed July 5 and allowed to reopen Friday after sanitization.

Health officials say Kitty’s was closed again Monday because an inspection found additional food safety and sanitation concerns, and because some employees returned to work before being cleared by the state.

No one answered the phone at Kitty’s on Tuesday.