FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Student accused of being neo-Nazi leaves SIU

 
Share

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — An official at Southern Illinois University says a student accused earlier this month of belonging to a white supremacist neo-Nazi group is no longer enrolled in the school.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Stettler tells The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan that as of Wednesday the male student was no longer enrolled at the Carbondale campus but said that the students’ rights to privacy prevented her from identifying the student or elaborating on the reasons for his departure.

The student left campus after officials discovered that he had posted chat messages using slurs against African-Americans and homosexuals, spoke of hating Jewish people and posted offensive photograps.