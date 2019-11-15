Feds: Sex workers escaped kidnap attempts

CORAM, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Long Island man with a history of violence toward sex workers twice attempted to kidnap women, but each escaped by jumping from his moving vehicle.

Andrew Frey pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted kidnapping and attempted trafficking by force. The 54-year-old married father of two was ordered jailed pending a Nov. 22 court date.

Prosecutors say they found rope, zip ties and knot-tying manuals at his Coram home and that he kept handcuffs in his car.

A message seeking comment was left with Frey’s lawyer.

Prosecutors say Frey tried to abduct one woman in October 2018, approached her again after she escaped, and targeted a second woman in July.

Another sex worker obtained a restraining order after Frey allegedly rammed her vehicle with his.