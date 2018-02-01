FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Man badly hurt in Colorado air crash gets $100M

 
Share

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a $100 million settlement in a Colorado helicopter crash (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

An aircraft manufacturer and a medical flight operator have agreed to pay $100 million to a flight nurse who was severely burned in a Colorado helicopter crash.

Attorneys for David Repsher say Airbus Helicopters, the manufacturer, and Air Methods Corp., the operator, agreed to the payment to settle Repsher’s lawsuit over the 2015 crash in the mountain town of Frisco.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

The pilot was killed and another flight nurse was injured.

Airbus called the crash a tragedy. Air Methods says it hopes the settlement provides closure. Both said they have made safety improvements.

Repsher’s lawsuit said the helicopter wasn’t equipped with a crash-resistant fuel system and that his seat wasn’t sufficiently anchored. Repsher was thrown from the helicopter in the seat.

Gary Robb, one of Repsher’s attorneys, says Airbus would pay $55 million and Air Methods $45 million.

___

1:18 p.m.

Lawyers for a flight nurse who was severely injured in a Colorado helicopter crash say two companies have agreed to pay him $100 million.

Attorneys told The Associated Press on Thursday that the settlement will be paid to David Repsher, who was severely burned when the medical helicopter crashed in the mountain town of Frisco in 2015.

The pilot was killed and another flight nurse was injured.

Airbus Helicopters, which manufactured the aircraft, confirmed it’s paying some of the $100 million but declined to say how much. Airbus spokesman James Darcy called the crash a tragedy and said the company has made safety improvements.

Gary Robb, one of Repsher’s attorneys, says the other company contributing to the settlement is Air Methods Corp., which operated the helicopter. A spokeswoman had no immediate comment.