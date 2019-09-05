Wyoming Democrats commit party resources to state candidates

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s Democrats have passed a party rule that would prevent its financial resources from being used to benefit anyone who is not a state resident.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday that the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party unanimously passed the resolution last month.

The resolution says the party will only offer resources of time, training and money to candidates who are “bona fide residents of the State of Wyoming.”

A Wyoming Secretary of State spokesman says there is technically nothing to stop out-of-state residents from running or being elected.

The U.S. Constitution allows Congress to determine the legitimacy of a state’s elected representatives.

A Democratic Party official says at one point two candidates living outside the state filed to run for Wyoming races before any in-state candidates.

