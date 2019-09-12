Police say Cheetos bag contained smack, not a snack

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a Cheetos bag carried by a suspected drug dealer contained smack, not a snack.

Dover police say 27-year-old Dandre Chandler was arrested Wednesday after being contacted by state probation and parole officers.

Authorities say Chandler dropped a Cheetos bag that contained 39 bags of heroin.

A search warrant obtained for a vehicle he had been seen driving resulted in the seizure of 113 more bags of heroin.

Chandler was charged with violating probation, possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,500.

It was not immediately clear whether Chandler has a lawyer.