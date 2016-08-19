Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man attempts to rob aide to Providence mayor near City Hall

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top aide to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says she was the victim of an attempted robbery near City Hall.

WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2bs3XwC ) reports that Elorza’s press secretary Emily Crowell told police a man tried to grab her purse while she was standing on Eddy Street behind City Hall.

An individual was taken into custody, but police did not immediately identify him.

Crowell is a former aide to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed. She was recently named to the board of directors for the Providence Downtown Improvement District.

WPRI-TV reports that the group has made the city’s panhandling problem one of its top priorities.