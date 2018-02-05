FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Accidental drowning ruled in Wabash River deaths of 2 women

 
VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has ruled accidental drowning as the cause of death for two southwestern Indiana women who died when a military Humvee they were riding in crashed into the Wabash River.

Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen issued the findings Monday following autopsies on 33-year-old Breezie Mason and 32-year-old Meaghan Meeks, both of Oaktown.

State police say divers found the women’s bodies when they pulled the vehicle to the surface of the river Sunday morning.

They say Mason’s 34-year-old husband, Kyle Mason, was driving the Humvee when it drove off an embankment and into the river about 1 a.m. Sunday while the group was four-wheeling in a field.

Kyle Mason and Meeks’ 33-year-old husband, Cody Meeks, swam to shore, but their wives were trapped in the submerged vehicle.