FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Panel delays collecting debt from sports gambling winnings

By DAVID PITT
 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A legislative panel voted Monday to delay a portion of the new Iowa sports gambling rules that would allow the state to collect some the winnings of gamblers who owe child support, back taxes or criminal debt.

The Iowa Administrative Rules Review Committee approved a request by some casinos located in the state to delay that part of the rules to allow lawmakers to draft a bill next year that clarifies how they want debts collected against sports gambling winnings.

Iowa is one of just three states planning to scoop up a sports gambler’s winnings to pay child support or state debt, said Brian Ohorilko, the Iowa Racing and Gaming administrator. Indiana and Maine have not yet gone live with sports betting. Iowa sports gamblers can begin placing bets at noon on Thursday.

The rules regulating sports betting in Iowa authorized casinos to ask for the Social Security numbers of sports gamblers once they win $1,200 and allow casinos to check the names of those winners against a database of people delinquent on child support, criminal fines or taxes.

Other news
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

The $1,200 amount is the federal threshold at which slot machine players must report their winnings for tax purposes and Iowa has, for the last decade, checked the database to see if slot winners owed money.

The state of Iowa has recouped $34 million in owed debt from slot winnings, said Wes Ehrecke, president of the Iowa Gaming Association, the trade group representing the state’s 19 commercial casinos.

Federal guidelines, however, do not require casinos to ask for the Social Security number of a sports bettor unless they’ve won $600 or more, if the amount is at least 300 times the wager.

Iowa’s rules could have put casino operators in the awkward position of asking for a sport bettor’s Social Security number when the winner didn’t legally have to disclose it, Ehrecke said, adding that casinos will propose a bill in 2020 that aligns the amounts with federal tax requirements and will likely add table games, such as blackjack and roulette, so debts could be collected on more gambling earnings.

“Come next session we’ll bring forth a bill hopefully that will have bipartisan support for to clarify that to the federal guidelines,” Ehrecke said.

An official at the Iowa Department of Administrative Services told the committee hundreds of thousands of residents are listed on a database owing some form of debt to the state.

Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg voted against the delay, saying people who owe child support or other state debt should pay up without the delay.

“I’m going to vote on the side of the children not getting the support they’re owed,” Hogg said. “You could have a deadbeat dad who makes 10,000 bucks on sports gambling and continues to be a deadbeat dad and that’s wrong.”