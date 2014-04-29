Slain woman’s dad awarded $10M in police lawsuit

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Slain woman’s dad awarded $10M in police lawsuit

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The father of a Connecticut woman killed by her ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day 2009 has been awarded $10 million in a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against police.

Tiana Notice was stabbed to death outside her apartment in Plainville in a case that spurred stronger domestic violence laws in the state. Her father, Alvin Notice, sued police officers in Plainville, Waterbury and Bloomfield in 2011, saying they failed to arrest his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, James Carter II, for repeatedly violating a restraining order in the weeks leading up to her death.

“We view this as justice for Tiana,” said Thomas Murphy, a lawyer for Alvin Notice. “Somebody finally paid attention to what was going on with her.”

Jurors in Hartford Superior Court determined Monday after a trial that three Plainville police officers and two Waterbury officers were negligent in connection with Tiana Notice’s death. The jury found that two of the three Plainville officers — Officer Mark Connoy and Sgt. Richard Marques — were not immune to legal action and Alvin Notice, as executor of his daughter’s estate, should be awarded $10 million.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)
An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued
Robert Chung, right, president of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, and current affairs commentator Johnny Lau, left, pose for photos ahead of a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 27, 2023. One of Hong Kong’s most reputable sources of public opinion data will stop releasing its poll results on a series of sensitive questions to the public, including on China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 and Taiwan independence, in another example of the city's shrinking freedoms. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)
Leading Hong Kong pollster to stop releasing poll results on some sensitive topics

Waterbury settled claims against its officers with Alvin Notice for an undisclosed amount in February, while a judge dismissed allegations against Bloomfield police last year.

Lawyers for Plainville police had argued that the town officers named in the lawsuit could not be held liable because of governmental immunity. They plan to appeal the verdict.

“We understand the jury’s compassion as expressed in the verdict, in this excruciatingly sympathetic case,” said Scott Karsten, a lawyer for Plainville police. “However ... we also felt terribly for the police officers involved in this tragic situation, because they were placed in the impossible position of predicting the actions of a madman — with no realistic opportunity to gauge what was going to happen.”

Carter was convicted of murder and violating a restraining order in 2011 and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Carter was upset after he and Notice broke up a few months before she was killed and that she obtained a restraining order against him. They said that on Valentine’s Day, he waited for her to get home and stabbed her 18 times.

Notice’s screams were heard on a recording by a surveillance camera that she had asked her father to set up outside her apartment because she was worried about her safety. She also told police in a 911 call that her ex-boyfriend had just stabbed her and she was bleeding to death.

Notice’s mother, Kathy Lewis, has said the last months of her daughter’s life were “horrendous,” as Carter terrorized her and Notice pleaded with police to do something.