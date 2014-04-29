Slain woman’s dad awarded $10M in police lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The father of a Connecticut woman killed by her ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day 2009 has been awarded $10 million in a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against police.

Tiana Notice was stabbed to death outside her apartment in Plainville in a case that spurred stronger domestic violence laws in the state. Her father, Alvin Notice, sued police officers in Plainville, Waterbury and Bloomfield in 2011, saying they failed to arrest his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, James Carter II, for repeatedly violating a restraining order in the weeks leading up to her death.

“We view this as justice for Tiana,” said Thomas Murphy, a lawyer for Alvin Notice. “Somebody finally paid attention to what was going on with her.”

Jurors in Hartford Superior Court determined Monday after a trial that three Plainville police officers and two Waterbury officers were negligent in connection with Tiana Notice’s death. The jury found that two of the three Plainville officers — Officer Mark Connoy and Sgt. Richard Marques — were not immune to legal action and Alvin Notice, as executor of his daughter’s estate, should be awarded $10 million.

Waterbury settled claims against its officers with Alvin Notice for an undisclosed amount in February, while a judge dismissed allegations against Bloomfield police last year.

Lawyers for Plainville police had argued that the town officers named in the lawsuit could not be held liable because of governmental immunity. They plan to appeal the verdict.

“We understand the jury’s compassion as expressed in the verdict, in this excruciatingly sympathetic case,” said Scott Karsten, a lawyer for Plainville police. “However ... we also felt terribly for the police officers involved in this tragic situation, because they were placed in the impossible position of predicting the actions of a madman — with no realistic opportunity to gauge what was going to happen.”

Carter was convicted of murder and violating a restraining order in 2011 and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Carter was upset after he and Notice broke up a few months before she was killed and that she obtained a restraining order against him. They said that on Valentine’s Day, he waited for her to get home and stabbed her 18 times.

Notice’s screams were heard on a recording by a surveillance camera that she had asked her father to set up outside her apartment because she was worried about her safety. She also told police in a 911 call that her ex-boyfriend had just stabbed her and she was bleeding to death.

Notice’s mother, Kathy Lewis, has said the last months of her daughter’s life were “horrendous,” as Carter terrorized her and Notice pleaded with police to do something.