Mother charged with killing son, setting house on fire

 
MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been charged with killing her son, who was found dead after a Connecticut house fire last year.

Police say Karin Ziolkowski was arrested Friday in North Carolina, where she had been living. She is charged with second-degree arson and murder in the death of 8-year-old Elijah in Meriden.

Police say the boy’s death was ruled “homicidal asphyxia,” which they say occurred before the house was intentionally set on fire.

Ziolkowski was injured in the November fire. She’s being held on a $1 million bond in North Carolina.

Police say it’s unclear when she will be extradited to Connecticut. It was not immediately clear Saturday whether she has an attorney.