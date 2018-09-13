FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

France’s Macron admits system of torture during Algeria war

By ELAINE GANLEY
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday formally recognized the responsibility of the French state in the death of a dissident mathematician in Algeria in 1957, admitting for the first time the French military’s “system” that included torture during Algeria’s independence war.

Macron visited on Thursday the 87-year-old widow of Maurice Audin, a French anti-colonial activist who disappeared from his Algiers home after his arrest. He asked for her pardon, announced the opening of French archives on the disappeared and expressed hope a new era would dawn for often-bitter French-Algerian relations.

Audin, a French communist mathematician, was arrested in 1957 by the French military during the battle of Algiers. His body has never been recovered, but historians widely believe he was tortured — which Macron acknowledged, a major break with France’s official version of the war.

“The only thing I am doing is to acknowledge the truth,” Macron told Josette Audin.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

Maurice Audin has become the symbol of France’s abuses during the brutal war in its former colony that ended with Algeria’s independence in 1962. A square in Algiers bears his name and his widow’s battle to uncover the truth made his case a cause celebre.

The scars of the seven-year war have yet to heal in Algeria or in France. Unlike other French colonies, Algeria, which France invaded in 1830, was part of the French nation, a colonial jewel.

Both the occupation and the brutality during the war have embittered ties between Algiers and Paris. French authorities did not refer to war at the time, calling the violence, disappearances and bloodshed an “operation to maintain public order.” Only in 1999 did France officially call the combat with Algeria a war.

A declaration Macron gave to Josette Audin during his visit spelled out the method used by French soldiers to legally eliminate people like Audin, who clandestinely worked for the liberation of Algeria from the French.

Security forces were allowed to arrest, detain and interrogate all “suspects” through special powers accorded by parliament to the French Army that gave them carte-blanche to re-establish order.

“This system was the unfortunate ground for acts, sometimes terrible, including torture that the Audin affair has highlighted,” the declaration says, adding that it made torture a “weapon considered legitimate.”

Torture wasn’t punished “because it was conceived as an arm against the FLN” — the National Liberation Front fighting for Algeria’s independence — “but also against anyone seen as its allies, militants and partisans of independence.”

In Algeria, Veterans Affairs Minister Tayeb Zitouni offered a measured reaction, calling the French move a “positive step.” But, he added, “we await other gestures and other acknowledgements from the French president.”

Historians have long studied the disappearance of Audin and widely concluded he was tortured after his arrest at his home the evening of June 11, 1957.

Macron announced that France will open its archives in the defense, interior and other ministries, telling Audin’s widow that “everyone should know the truth.”

An official in the presidential Elysee Palace stressed that the archives to be made public are limited to the question of disappearances. It may take up to a year to open them, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the subject.

Historian Benjamin Stora, a noted specialist on the Algerian war, wrote Thursday in the newspaper Le Monde that Macron’s gesture represents a “new marker” in lifting the veil on the brutality of the war and the rancor it has fed.

“How do we grieve this war if we don’t evoke the fate of people who were never buried?” he asked.

Macron’s predecessor, Francois Hollande, had previously acknowledged that Audin didn’t escape — the official version of events until then — but died in jail.

___

Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed.