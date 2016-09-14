Israeli intellectuals to world Jewry: ‘End the occupation’

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli artists and intellectuals are urging world Jewry to challenge Israeli policy toward Palestinians.

In an open letter released Wednesday they say, “we call upon Jews around the world to join with Israeli partners for coordinated action to end the occupation.”

The 470 signatories include authors David Grossman and Amos Oz, Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman and 20 former Israeli ambassadors.

The organization “Save Israel, Stop Occupation” seeks to end Israel’s control of territories it won in the 1967 Mideast war and to establish a Palestinian state.

Director Jessica Montell says Israel’s military rule “harms Israeli society and it harms Jews around the world.”

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon declined to comment on the letter. He says “we call upon the Palestinians to return to the negotiations table.”