Son eulogizes father suspected of killing wife, daughter

BEDFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The son of a Westchester real estate executive suspected of killing himself, his wife and teenage daughter in a murder-suicide spoke lovingly of his father during the funeral for the three family members.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2iKmEyT ) reports that in his eulogy before more than 200 mourners at St. Patrick’s Church in Bedford Wednesday, William Dym said his father was his “hero, no matter what the circumstances.” He also called him “the greatest man.”

The bodies of 56-year-old Steven Dym, 50-year-old Loretta Dym, and their 18-year-old daughter Caroline were found by a housecleaner Friday morning in the family’s 4,600-square-foot home in Pound Ridge.

The 20-year-old son was away at college when it happened. The cause of death was not released.

Steven Dym was CEO of a property management company.

