Lebanese form a human chain to support protests

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lebanese form a human chain to support protests

By BASSAM HATOUM
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Lebanese formed a human chain Sunday along highways and coastal roads in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.

The protesters joined hands along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south on the 11th day of nationwide protests.

Ignited by anger at proposed economic reforms, the protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the political elites who have governed the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war.

“We are demanding our rights, so our country will be better and more beautiful for our kids and for us,” said Marcel Karkour, who joined the human chain with her two children.

Julian Bourjeili, an architect who joined the chain with his fiancée, said it was a message of “love and solidarity.”

“We are showing the civilized and peaceful image of this movement, and God willing, this chain will reach its maximum number of people.”

The rallies have paralyzed a country already grappling with a severe fiscal crisis. But they have also united demonstrators from Lebanon’s many religious communities and political factions, with many directing their anger at their own representatives.