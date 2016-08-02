Man faces murder charge in death of girlfriend’s infant boy

KENTON, Tenn. (AP) — A western Tennessee man has been accused of killing his girlfriend’s 5-month-old boy.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said in a news release that 20-year-old Braxton Edwards was arrested and charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of Maxyn Killingsworth.

Authorities say the infant died Saturday from injuries he suffered Wednesday at a home in Kenton.

Thomas says Edwards had been left to care for the baby while the mother, Destiny McCurdy, was at work.

Edwards told investigators he had tripped while walking with the child.

Edwards was initially charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect prior to the boy’s death.