Dalton man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Dalton man has been sentenced to up to six years in prison for driving drunk and causing an accident in Worcester that killed another motorist.

Adam Bard was also sentenced Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to three years of probation after pleading guilty to charges including motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old Bard ran a red light late at night in October 2012 and struck a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Michael Despin of Worcester.

Prosecutors say Bard, who was also injured, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, three times the legal limit to drive.

The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/1wepBXN ) reports that in exchange for a guilty plea, a manslaughter charge was dismissed.

