Dozens of Air Jordans stolen in robbery at Little Rock home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say a man armed with a pistol forced his way into a home and stole dozens of pairs of Air Jordan sneakers.

The robbery was reported Friday at a home in Little Rock. According to Little Rock TV station KATV , a man told police that he was getting out of his car when he was approached by a man who hit him with a pistol and forced him to open the door of the home.

According to police, the armed man took about 50 pairs of sneakers worth a total of $8,750, as well as two cellphones, a pair of earrings and a Rolex watch. He also stole a vehicle, but that was later found abandoned.

The police report says no arrests have been made.

