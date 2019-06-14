FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Judge to decide case against woman charged in baby’s death

 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The case against a Massachusetts woman charged with murder after the remains of three babies were found her squalid home is in the hands of a judge.

The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments Friday in the case against Erika Murray, who had been charged in the deaths of two of the babies.

The judge earlier this week dropped one of the two murder charges against her, saying there wasn’t enough evidence that one of those babies was born alive.

Murray’s attorney says his client is mentally ill and that there’s no evidence she caused the baby’s death.

A psychiatrist who testified on behalf of the prosecution Friday said he concluded Murray did not suffer from a mental illness.

The judge is expected to issue a verdict at a later date.