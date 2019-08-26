The Latest: Moda to return to Alaska individual marketplace

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on Alaska’s individual health care market (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

An official with health insurer Moda says the company’s plans to again offer individual plans in Alaska is an extension of its commitment to the health care market in the state.

Jason Gootee says the company sees Alaska’s individual marketplace as having stabilized since its exit at the end of 2016.

The state says Moda Assurance Co. will join Premera in offering individual plans on the federally facilitated marketplace next year.

Division of Insurance Director Lori Wing-Heier said Moda had continued to offer small group plans and expressed interest in returning to the individual market when it could.

She also said an agreement between Moda and Delta Dental of California negated any financial concerns the division may have had with Moda’s return.

___

1:30 p.m.

The state says a second company will offer health insurance plans on Alaska’s individual marketplace next year.

Division of Insurance Director Lori Wing-Heier says Moda Assurance Co. will join Premera in offering plans through the federally-facilitated marketplace.

Moda was suspended briefly in 2016 from offering health insurance policies in Alaska over concerns with its financial condition. Moda left the Alaska individual marketplace beginning in 2017.

Wing-Heier says an agreement between Moda and Delta Dental of California negated any financial concerns the division may have had with Moda’s return. Delta Dental in February said it was investing $152 million for a 49.5 percent stake in Moda.

Messages were left with a Moda spokesman Monday.

Wing-Heier says about 16,600 Alaskans are enrolled in the individual market through the exchange.