Video voyeurism case before Mississippi Supreme Court

By JACK ELLIOTT JR.
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi minister convicted of secretly videotaping women taking showers at his home is asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss the conviction.

Attorneys for Samuel Allen Nuckolls will argue Monday to the Mississippi Supreme Court that he was charged in 2011 for instances between 2007 and 2009 of making secret videos of women taking showers at his home.

Nuckolls argues the two-year statute of limitations on the alleged crimes had expired by the time he was charged.

The state “is required to put forth evidence showing that the criminal act occurred within two years of Nuckolls’s arrest. The State could not do so,” Nuckolls attorney Ronald D. Michael said in briefs.

Prosecutors, for their part, acknowledge the timeline. However, they say Nuckolls’ transfer of the videos to the computer in 2011 was “well within any statute of limitations.”

“Nuckolls violated the video voyeurism statute when he reproduced the images of his victims by transferring the videos onto his laptop,” Special Assistant Attorney General Alicia Ainsworth wrote in legal briefs.

Nuckolls was arrested in 2011 while staying in a private home in Gosnell, Ark., during a local church revival where he was preaching. His hostess discovered a hidden camera set up in a bathroom as she was getting ready to take a shower, according to court documents.

Police said Nuckolls used a spy camera hidden in a pen that also contained a flash drive. Court records show Nuckolls admitted the camera was his and volunteered that he had done the same videotaping of women at his Mississippi home.

Authorities said Nuckolls knew his victims from his various preaching appearances across the country and at summer camps.

One his victims testified, according to court records, that she was taped while changing clothes for a wedding that Nuckolls was to officiate at his home. Another testified she was videotaped while she and her husband were staying at Nuckolls’ home for a counseling retreat.

Nuckolls, now 36, was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was ordered to pay more than $80,000 in fines and restitution to victims.

Nuckolls was a pastor for LifeWay Christian Resources, a Nashville, Tenn., organization that runs the popular Centrifuge youth camps affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, according to LifeWay’s website.

LifeWay’s website said Nuckolls is no longer a part of its programs. The statement said investigations have not turned up any evidence that Nuckolls taped people at LifeWay events, where he was a camp pastor from 2003 to 2006 and a contract pastor from 2007 to 2011.