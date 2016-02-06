Utah legislators back plan to declare porn a health crisis

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Utah legislators back plan to declare porn a health crisis

By BRADY McCOMBS and MICHELLE L. PRICE
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state senator in Utah wants to declare pornography a public health crisis, echoing an argument being made around the U.S. by conservative religious groups as porn becomes more accessible on smartphones and tablets.

Republican Sen. Todd Weiler, a Mormon, contends children are being exposed at young ages to pornography, leading them to engage in riskier sexual behavior. He has said recent research from the United Kingdom found that people who compulsively view porn showed similar brain activity as seen in drug addicts.

Weiler’s proposal wouldn’t regulate or ban anything, but it has attracted attention, including being debated on talk show “The View.” He said he’s been “mocked internationally” but feels it’s triggered an important conversation.

“It’s not just a kooky thing that some, you know, politician from Mormon Utah came up with,” Weiler said. “When I was a kid, people might sneak a Playboy magazine and look at it. Now, you’ve got all kinds of horrible, graphic images that are available to anyone with an Internet connection one or two clicks away.”

Other news
FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, while sitting in his Jackson, Miss., Capitol office. On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the former Mississippi governor filed suit against a local news organization, claiming it defamed him in public comments on the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare funds intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Mississippi governor sues news site over welfare fraud comments
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video de Barbie gigante caminando en Dubái fue generado por computadora
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Civil rights groups are blasting a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” at a Georgia park with a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, mountainside sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving

Four Republicans and one Democrat on a Utah Senate health committee agreed with Weiler and endorsed the resolution Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City after an hour-long meeting where they heard from anti-pornography activists, a marriage therapist and residents who said they or loved ones struggled with pornography addictions.

“We are on fire with this problem,” said Sen. Kevin Van Tassell, R-Vernal. “It is becoming a terrible scourge in our society today.”

Defenders of pornography say critics are spouting hyperbole.

There seems to be a consensus that kids have more access to porn than in the past because many have smartphones. But there’s not much research to show the effects.

More than half of Utah’s 3 million residents belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, among religions in recent years that have worked to shed light on what they consider the harms of pornography. Here, the cultural aversion to scantily dressed women is evident. Magazines or TV commercials featuring women wearing low-cut shirts or bikinis are considered by some to be soft pornography, and lingerie catalogs have been called “gateway porn.”

Weiler said the Washington-based National Center on Sexual Exploitation wrote the resolution and asked him to run it. He said he hopes other states will follow and encourage the federal government to take steps to do something, such as requiring Internet providers to make pornography only accessible if subscribers opt-in.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert supports Weiler’s resolution. This week he suggested it may be worth developing a 12-step program for porn addicts.

But John Stagliano, owner of a California-based porn video company called Evil Angel Productions, said pornography offers a healthy outlet for sexual desires. Stagliano suggests that without that option, people would try to satisfy their needs outside the home and sex crimes would increase.

Dr. Carl Shubs, a psychologist in Beverly Hills, California who specializes in issues of sexuality, said calling pornography a public health crisis is “way off on so many levels.”

Shubs said anything can be addictive, but that many people find pornography enjoyable and use it in a healthy way. Some couples watch it to enhance their relationships, and some without partners view pornography it to fill a void, he said.

Children viewing pornography is a parenting issue, Shubs said. What people consider pornography varies.

“One person’s pornography may be another person’s eroticism,” Shubs said. “One person’s art may be another person’s pornography.”

Fighting porn has been a concern of conservative religious groups for decades. But there’s been an uptick in concern over the past 10 years given the accessibility the Internet.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops last year expressed distress over what it considers the widespread problem of pornography in American culture. It reiterated that making or watching pornographic videos is a sin.

The Mormon church launched a website in 2013 devoted to helping its members overcome pornography addiction. Last year, the religion made a video to give children tips to avoid pornography.

In 2013, the American Academy of Pediatrics offered guidance that parents should keep phones out of children’s bedrooms, in part to stop them looking at pornography.

Studying the effects of pornography on children is difficult because nobody wants to ask them to watch X-rated videos and then document the impacts, said Christian evangelist Josh McDowell. But that doesn’t mean the harms aren’t real, he said.

McDowell recently commissioned a study that found children are starting to watch porn sooner and now consider not recycling more immoral than watching pornography.

“It affects their relationships, how they look at women, how they look at sex,” McDowell said. “Women become objectified.”

__

Associated Press writer Hallie Golden contributed to this report.

MICHELLE L. PRICE
Price is a New York-based national political reporter