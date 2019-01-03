Man who grabbed woman off trail sentenced to prison

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ODGEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who pleaded guilty to attempting to kidnap a woman has been sentenced.

The Standard-Examiner reports Jorge Pedro Soria Nieto, of Ogden, was sentenced Wednesday to serve six years to life in a state prison.

Nieto pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. In exchange, prosecutors dropped one count of forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony.

The probable cause statement says a woman was walking on a trail behind West Park in Roy on Aug. 25 when Nieto came up behind her, wrapped an arm around her waist, and put his hand over her mouth. He also allegedly attempted to drag her into the bushes.

The statement says the woman fought against him, dislodging his hand from her mouth, and began to scream for help. Nieto then ran away before being arrested by police.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net