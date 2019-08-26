FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
5 still serious condition in NV mine bus crash that killed 2

 
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Five mine workers remain in serious condition with injuries they suffered in a weekend crash that killed two and injured 20 others when a truck collided with a bus carrying employees to a gold mine in northeast Nevada.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported Monday that one of the six most seriously injured workers were taken to hospitals in Reno and Salt Lake City, and one has been released.

Fourteen of the other 20 Nevada Gold Mines employees hurt in Saturday morning’s crash were treated at a hospital in Elko.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a preliminary investigation indicates the big rig hauling ore crossed the center line of State Route 766 north of Carlin.

The 29-year-old truck driver, Andrew Nash, and a mine employee on the bus, 62-year-old Rocky Witt, were killed. Both lived in Spring Creek.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com