Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Gov. Justice requests authority for state worker furloughs

 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is calling for legislation to give him authority to furlough state workers to help address the government’s budget deficits.

The recently elected Democratic governor earlier proposed tapping the state’s rainy day fund to close a projected $123 million gap in the current fiscal year.

He has also proposed fractional sales and corporate tax increases to close a $500 million deficit in the year that starts July 1 and a higher gas tax and bonding for a more than $1 billion highway reconstruction program to boost West Virginia’s economy.

Republican legislative leaders criticized Justice’s tax proposals, while offering to eliminate sales tax exemptions for some service businesses. Meanwhile, a Senate committee has suggested replacing the state income tax with a broad-based consumption tax by raising the sales tax from 6 percent to 8 percent and extending it to purchases of many services.

Other news
Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

House Speaker Tim Armstead, a Kanawha County Republican, declined to comment Friday on Justice’s furlough proposal that would authorize the administration to temporarily send state workers home without pay.

It follows a Moody’s Investors Service rating downgrade this week on state debt, which will make state borrowing more expensive.

Justice described state finances as “such a dog’s mess” that the furlough legislation is needed to stop the negative spiral without his other plans in place.

On Friday, he called for legislation to limit legislators to five work days in any special session needed to pass a budget for the coming year He said they “wasted $600,000 last year” because they couldn’t pass a balanced budget on time.

Before adjourning Friday after the second full week of the two-month regular session, the Senate passed a bill that would authorize judges to impose seven-year probation sentences. Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump said it permits longer periods for restitution for crime victims.

The Senate also unanimously passed legislation to update several state air quality regulations to comply with federal law. Trump said that has the effect of giving West Virginia primary enforcement authority instead of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Earlier this week, the Senate voted to make it a crime to publicly display, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.

The House passed legislation to prohibit those convicted of abusing the elderly from inheriting their assets or insurance money.

The House also voted to require lawmakers disclose all campaign donations within five business days of fundraisers held during the legislative session and voted to raise most fines for littering or dumping.