Gov. Justice requests authority for state worker furloughs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is calling for legislation to give him authority to furlough state workers to help address the government’s budget deficits.

The recently elected Democratic governor earlier proposed tapping the state’s rainy day fund to close a projected $123 million gap in the current fiscal year.

He has also proposed fractional sales and corporate tax increases to close a $500 million deficit in the year that starts July 1 and a higher gas tax and bonding for a more than $1 billion highway reconstruction program to boost West Virginia’s economy.

Republican legislative leaders criticized Justice’s tax proposals, while offering to eliminate sales tax exemptions for some service businesses. Meanwhile, a Senate committee has suggested replacing the state income tax with a broad-based consumption tax by raising the sales tax from 6 percent to 8 percent and extending it to purchases of many services.

House Speaker Tim Armstead, a Kanawha County Republican, declined to comment Friday on Justice’s furlough proposal that would authorize the administration to temporarily send state workers home without pay.

It follows a Moody’s Investors Service rating downgrade this week on state debt, which will make state borrowing more expensive.

Justice described state finances as “such a dog’s mess” that the furlough legislation is needed to stop the negative spiral without his other plans in place.

On Friday, he called for legislation to limit legislators to five work days in any special session needed to pass a budget for the coming year He said they “wasted $600,000 last year” because they couldn’t pass a balanced budget on time.

Before adjourning Friday after the second full week of the two-month regular session, the Senate passed a bill that would authorize judges to impose seven-year probation sentences. Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump said it permits longer periods for restitution for crime victims.

The Senate also unanimously passed legislation to update several state air quality regulations to comply with federal law. Trump said that has the effect of giving West Virginia primary enforcement authority instead of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Earlier this week, the Senate voted to make it a crime to publicly display, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.

The House passed legislation to prohibit those convicted of abusing the elderly from inheriting their assets or insurance money.

The House also voted to require lawmakers disclose all campaign donations within five business days of fundraisers held during the legislative session and voted to raise most fines for littering or dumping.