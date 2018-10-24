The Latest: Union lawyer urges judge to reject reform plan

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the hearings on a plan for reforming Chicago Police Department under court supervision (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A Chicago police union lawyer has urged a federal judge to reject a draft plan for reforming Chicago police under court supervision, saying it violates existing laws and would put officers at risk.

Tim Grace spoke Wednesday during a two-day court hearing being held to give interest groups and members of the public a chance to comment before a federal judge decides whether to approve the 200-page proposal. It was drafted by the city and the Illinois’ attorney general’s office.

Grace pointed to provisions that would allow complaints against police to be submitted anonymously and without supporting affidavits. Citing those and other provisions, Grace said that’s “at odds with Illinois law.”

He said the plan may have been drafted with “good intentions” but that it’s “going to put officers at risk and the public at risk.”

___

10:40 a.m.

A federal judge says dozens of people will be allowed to speak about a plan for reforming the Chicago Police Department under court supervision.

Judge Robert Dow Jr. told a packed Chicago courtroom on Wednesday that 76 people will each be allowed five minutes to express their views during the two-day hearing.

The 200-page plan has drawn intense public interest. People began lining up outside the downtown Chicago courthouse early Wednesday morning to make sure they got a seat in the large courtroom where the hearing is taking place.

Chicago and the Illinois attorney general’s office hammered out the plan, which among other things calls for stricter rules on the use of force.

The police union opposes the proposal, saying it’ll deprive officers of flexibility they need. The Trump administration opposes the plan on similar grounds.

___

4:55 a.m.

A federal judge in Chicago begins two days of hearings to learn what members of the public think about a draft plan for reforming city police under court supervision.

The hearings that start Wednesday are meant to help Judge Robert Dow Jr. decide whether to approve the more than 200-page plan. He could also require certain changes as a condition of his approval.

Chicago and the Illinois attorney general’s office hammered out the plan. Among other things, it calls for stricter rules on the use of force.

The police union opposes it, saying it’ll deprive officers of flexibility they need. The Trump administration has opposed it on similar grounds.

The hearings will be in a ceremonial courtroom to accommodate what’s expected to be a large turnout of speakers and spectators.