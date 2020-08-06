California doctor accused in opioid trafficking ring

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

California doctor accused in opioid trafficking ring

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California doctor is one of 10 people charged with selling opioid prescriptions for cash through medical clinics that authorities labeled as shams, federal prosecutors said.

Federal grand jury indictments accuse Dr. John Michael Korzelius and others working under his guidance of prescribing more than 439,000 pills of high-dose oxycodone in an alleged drug trafficking ring over two years, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Patients paid in cash for the medically unnecessary prescriptions at a Santa Ana pain management clinic, the Ventura County Star reported.

Korzelius, 68. and nine others face charges including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, distribution of fentanyl and money laundering, prosecutors said.

Korzelius, who lives in Camarillo, couldn’t be reached for comment and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

The other defendants range in age from 23 to 69 years old. Seven are under arrest and two are fugitives.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents reported seizing 20,737 oxycodone pills, and $177,610 in cash in the two-year investigation. Authorities said they intercepted a mailed parcel containing a teddy bear stuffed with two bags of pills.