Louisiana man cited for crab trap theft

 
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A 68-year-old Louisiana man has been cited for illegally taking crabs from a trap in Lake Pontchartrain.

Sgt. Mike Garrity, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent, cited Ernest Schmolke, of Slidell, for illegal removal of crab trap contents on Monday.

Garrity was on patrol in the lake near Slidell when he observed Schmolke empty contents of six crab traps into his boat. Upon making contact with Schmolke, Garrity determined the man did not own the crab traps or have permission to empty them.

Garrity seized 10 pounds of blue crab and returned them back to the water.

Illegal removal of crab trap contents brings a $450 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.