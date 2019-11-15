Japan, S Korean envoys, execs discuss ways to cool tensions

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Japan, S Korean envoys, execs discuss ways to cool tensions

 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Officials and business leaders from Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Friday seeking to cool a flare-up in tensions between the two U.S. allies.

The head of Japan’s powerful Keidanren business group, Hiroaki Nakanishi, said that businesses could help bridge differences that have taken relations to their worst in decades.

“Although the relationship between Korea and Japan is politically in a severe situation, we have a history of overcoming situations through sharing wisdom,” Nakanishi said.

“Mutual trust and understanding are very important. It is important to keep the dialogue steadily in any environment,” he said.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales

His South Korean counterpart, Hu Chang-soo, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, said he was hoping for a breakthrough in antagonisms left over from before World War II.

Japanese and South Korean diplomats also met to discuss broad issues, including a plan by Seoul to scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, an intelligence-sharing arrangement that symbolized three-way security cooperation with Washington over the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s growing regional influence. It is due to expire in late November.

The suggestion that South Korea might not renew the pact angered the Trump administration and prompted a flurry of efforts to mend ties that have frayed since Japan tightened controls on key technology exports and downgraded its trade treatment of South Korea several months ago.

Japanese officials said those decisions reflected security concerns. However, they came as Tokyo was protesting South Korean court rulings calling for Japanese companies to offer reparations to aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II.

Japan insists that all compensation matters were settled when the two countries normalized relations under a 1965 treaty.

South Korea has accused Tokyo of ignoring the suffering of South Koreans under Japan’s brutal colonial rule of Korea from 1910 until its defeat in 1945.

After a meeting that lasted more than two hours, diplomats from both sides said they had made no progress in resolving the dispute over wartime forced labor.

Shigeki Takizaki, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Asia-Oceania bureau, urged Kim Jung-han, his South Korean counterpart, to “act wisely” regarding the intelligence-sharing pact.

Speaking as he left the ministry, Kim reiterated South Korea’s stance that it would consider keeping the arrangement if Japan cancels its tightened export controls. He gave no details.