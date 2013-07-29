Maine corrections ditches electronic monitoring

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
By The Associated Press
 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Electronic ankle bracelets used to track an offender’s whereabouts continue to grow in popularity across most of the United States. But that’s not the case in Maine.

The Maine Department of Corrections had about 150 electronic-monitoring devices in use in 2004 before the state abandoned the program. People wearing them were trying to thwart them, and the devices required too many resources to properly monitor them, said Scott Fish, agency spokesman.

There has been talk in Maine of reviving electronic monitoring for people charged with domestic abuse or for sex offenders. But for now, the bracelets remain in use only with federal law enforcement authorities in the state.

One high-profile case involved a former Maine prosecutor who disappeared just hours after a federal appeals court upheld his child pornography convictions in November 2012. James Cameron cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet before fleeing and made it to New Mexico before being arrested three weeks later.

Nationwide, at least 100,000 sex offenders, parolees and people free on bail or probation wear ankle bracelets that can sound an alarm if they leave home without permission, fail to show up for work or linger near a playground or school.