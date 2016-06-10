Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Attorney: US using ‘untested legal theory’ against scientist

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The attorney for a nuclear engineer accused of helping a Chinese energy company build nuclear reactors with U.S. technology says the government’s case involves “novel and untested legal theories.”

Documents filed Wednesday seek to have Szuhsiung Ho, also known as Allen Ho, released on bond while he awaits trial.

Ho is the owner and president of Delaware-based Energy Technology International, which had the state-controlled China General Nuclear Power Company as a client.

An indictment unsealed in April accuses Ho of helping develop special nuclear material outside the United States.

Ho’s attorney says his client simply helped the Chinese company improve safety at existing commercial nuclear power plants. Court documents say Ho consulted with the Department of Energy about his work and was told it fell outside the scope of regulation.