Massachusetts men to be sentenced for drug killing in Maine

 
HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Two Massachusetts men are due to be sentenced this week for a drug-related killing in northern Maine.

Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was convicted in November of the murder and robbery of an Oakfield man on Oct. 16, 2016. A second man, Darin Goulding, of Leominster, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to robbery and testified against Asante.

Officials say the two, who are due to be sentenced on Wednesday, were among three people who traveled from Massachusetts for a drug deal. The third defendant, Tia Leigh Ludwick, is already serving a 17-year prison sentence for robbery and murder.

The body of 31-year-old Douglas Morin Jr. was found in his vehicle in Sherman, Maine. Prosecutors say it was Asante who shot the victim nine times.