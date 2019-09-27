The Latest: Education Department responds to ACLU letter

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Education Department responds to ACLU letter

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The Latest on a request to the Education Department to revoke a threat to cut grant funding to a Middle East studies program (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The U.S. Education Department says its review of a Middle East studies program is not “anti-Muslim or pro-any other group.”

A letter sent Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union urged Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to revoke a threat to cut grant funding to the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies unless it revises its programs.

Other news
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

The ACLU says the Education Department is abusing grant rules to push its own viewpoint.

DeVos ordered an investigation in June after Republican U.S. Rep. George Holding of North Carolina relayed complaints the consortium had used taxpayer money to host a conference with “severe anti-Israeli bias and anti-Semitic rhetoric.”

A department spokeswoman says “it is absurd to be accused of bigotry for recommending the inclusion of religious and ethnic minorities.”

___

12:30 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union is pushing the U.S. Education Department to drop its investigation into a Middle East studies program the agency says has focused too much on the “positive aspects of Islam” and misused grant money.

A letter from the group’s Washington office on Friday urged Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to revoke a threat to cut grant funding to the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies unless it revises its programs.

The ACLU says the department is abusing grant rules to push its own viewpoint.

The presidents of Smith College and four other Massachusetts schools also released a letter this week saying the inquiry threatens academic freedom.

Department officials did not immediately comment. UNC officials previously said they believe the program is in line with grant rules.