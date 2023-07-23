AP Top News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

Israel’s Netanyahu goes to hospital for pacemaker. He says he will push ahead with judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital early Sunday for an emergency implantation of a heart pacemaker, plunging Israel into deeper turmoil after widespread protests over his contentious judicial overhaul plan. A physician at the Sheba Medical Center said later that the procedure went well and Netanyahu felt fine. In announcing the hospitalization, Netanyahu’s office said that he would be sedated and that a top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, would stand in for him while he underwent the procedure. In a brief video statement before the implantation, Netanyahu said he “feels excellent” and planned to push forward with the judicial overhaul as soon as he was released.